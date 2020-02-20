Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

SPWH stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $281.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

