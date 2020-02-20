Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $32.77, approximately 10,908 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 14,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 680.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period.

