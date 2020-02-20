Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Square by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Square by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,149 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Square by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 7,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 420,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 414,380 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 728,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,210. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.27, a P/E/G ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 3.26.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

