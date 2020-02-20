SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $140,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,886. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.57. 1,384,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

