SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $155,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.36.

MCO stock traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,795. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.78 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

