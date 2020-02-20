SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $178,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Danaher by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In other news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $160.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $111.30 and a one year high of $169.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average is $146.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

