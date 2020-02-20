SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.67. 460,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.