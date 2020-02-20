SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 338 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,660,000 after buying an additional 236,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,540,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,767,000 after buying an additional 243,827 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,439,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.21.

AMT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.54. 2,149,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,750. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $171.71 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.45. The stock has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

