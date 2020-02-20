SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,953. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

