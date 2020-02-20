Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.90 EPS

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Stamps.com updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.00-5.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$4.00-5.00 EPS.

STMP traded up $59.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.00. 367,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $204.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

