Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.31

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$42.31 and last traded at C$41.76, with a volume of 55542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.12.

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.40.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,948.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

