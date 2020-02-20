Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,708,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,417,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,396,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

SBLK traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $843.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

