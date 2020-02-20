State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,062,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring bought 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares in the company, valued at $229,947.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CORR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of CORR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.85 million, a PE ratio of 117.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $49.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

