State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.20. 573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,386. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

