State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Zogenix by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,308. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.01. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,711,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,950 shares of company stock worth $5,872,460 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

