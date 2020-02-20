State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $692,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.66. The stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 66.09 and a quick ratio of 65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

