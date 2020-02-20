State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Matson worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matson by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Matson by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $238,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MATX traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,078. Matson Inc has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

MATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

