State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 235,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.68. 12,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $67.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on B. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

