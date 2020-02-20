State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 130 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in South State were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of South State by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 5,404.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.83. 31,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $63.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

