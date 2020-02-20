State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 710 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.75. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

