State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 830 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,123,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,379,055.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $36,094.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,558.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.27. 44,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,848. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

