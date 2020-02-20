State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 19,892 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Meredith worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meredith by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,638,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,691,000 after acquiring an additional 408,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meredith by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,689,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 103,317 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 504,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 89,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Meredith by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 1.11. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDP. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

