State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 30,915 Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Feb 20th, 2020

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Installed Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,913. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

