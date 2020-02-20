State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,826 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Sally Beauty worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,027. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

