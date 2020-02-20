State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,008 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of InterDigital Wireless worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 281.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 650.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.56. 2,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,956. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 231.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

IDCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

