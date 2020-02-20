State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,116 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.39. 266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,611. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

