State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,696 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of American Finance Trust worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,888 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 516,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 370,022 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,501,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. ValuEngine lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

