State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 17,448 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Southwest Gas worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,602,000 after acquiring an additional 543,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 203.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 134,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 195,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

