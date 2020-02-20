State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 491,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 777,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,035. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.