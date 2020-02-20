State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,778,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.38% of Bunge worth $275,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Bunge by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bunge by 876.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 184,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 166,009 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, EVP Joseph Podwika purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.57. 33,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.