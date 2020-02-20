State Street Corp Buys 1,648,620 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.60% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $259,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,452,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 321,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,925. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

