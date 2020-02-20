State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,119,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493,426 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $271,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 240,681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 200,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $8,156,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONE stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,559. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

