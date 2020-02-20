State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes Sells 6,942 Shares

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

STT stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in State Street by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

