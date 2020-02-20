State Street Corp Raises Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036,705 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in News were worth $265,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in News by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in News by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in News by 2,489.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 120,092 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in News by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,004 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. News currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

News stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 844,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,068. News Corp has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. News’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. News’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

