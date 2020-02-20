State Street Corp Sells 141,612 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.48% of Eastgroup Properties worth $284,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,314. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.43.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

