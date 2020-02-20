Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,598 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,135% compared to the average volume of 161 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ING Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

