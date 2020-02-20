Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,598 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,135% compared to the average volume of 161 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ING Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit