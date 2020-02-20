Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com stock traded down $15.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,154.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,955.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,823.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,064.47 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

