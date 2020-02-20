Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,911. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

