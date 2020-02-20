Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Increased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

