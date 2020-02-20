Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.68. 36,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

SUN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

