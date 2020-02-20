Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.96, but opened at $22.48. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 4,188,721 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $251,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,882. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 468.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

