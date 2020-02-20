Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-1.05 for the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.95-$1.05 EPS.

SHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 156,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.71%.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

