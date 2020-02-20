Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.18 EPS

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $2.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $336.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.33 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 48.56%.

Shares of NYSE SPN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 188,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Superior Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

