Suretly (SUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $199,189.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Suretly has a total market cap of $199,189.00 and approximately $1,234.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 101.6% higher against the dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008800 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00048860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00492433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $644.21 or 0.06734992 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00069909 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027296 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010300 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

