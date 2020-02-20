Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 106,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Sprint worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sprint in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,830,000 after buying an additional 495,041 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,001,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.26. Sprint Corp has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

