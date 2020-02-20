Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,020,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,870 shares in the company, valued at $28,200,840.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,480 shares of company stock worth $9,201,397 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.84. 5,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average of $113.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.