Swiss National Bank Has $12.96 Million Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Entegris worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Entegris by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,170. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $59.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

