Swiss National Bank Has $13.49 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Commerce Bancshares worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 939,259 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $8,473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 62,441 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 754,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 48,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,641. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $110,891.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,944.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,256. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

