Swiss National Bank Has $14.72 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,251.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,855 shares of company stock worth $4,385,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of AIV stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $54.67. 16,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,162. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

