Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,400 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Euronet Worldwide worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.71. The stock had a trading volume of 209,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,775. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.53.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

In related news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,755.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

